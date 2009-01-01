Free iPhone time tracking app
Clockify is the only 100% free time tracking app for iPhone that lets you and your team log hours from your phone while on the go.
What is Clockify
Clockify is the best web-based time tracking software for freelancers and teams. It’s the only time tracker that’s 100% free.
You can use Clockify from your computer’s browser, or you can install it on your iOS mobile devices (both iPhone and iPad are supported).
You can use the iOS mobile app to track time and see where your time goes, and then switch to the browser version (Chrome, Firefox, Safari) to run extensive reports and see what your team worked on.Learn more about: Work hours tracking | Time reporting | Freelance time tracking
How to track time with Clockify’s iPhone app
Create Clockify account
Download iPhone time tracking app
Start the timer
When you start working, just tap the play button to start the timer.
Stop the timer and enter details
You can enter what you've worked on and add a project, task, tag, and billability status.
Reports
See your time breakdown in the app’s Report
Use web version
In the web version, you can manage projects, invite people, review timesheets, and export reports.
Clockify features
Track time from your smartphone
Start a timer from your iPhone and/or iPad when you start, and stop it once you’re finished.
Insanely simple and easy to use
Time tracking in the iOS app is quick and easy - one tap to start the timer and another to stop it.
See how productive you are
iOS has a report screen that shows you how much time you’ve tracked each day so you can see all the time entries at a glance.
Export time reports
When you need to see what your team worked on, calculate payroll and profitability, or see what you need to invoice, use the the web version to export full reports in PDF, CSV, or Excel.
Access from anywhere
The web version is great when you need to run extensive reports and need a big screen to see all the charts and graphs, while the iPhone app is useful for actually tracking time.
Completely free
Clockify is perfect for companies because it’s the only time tracker that comes with premium features and unlimited number of users for free.
Manage projects
Track time you spend working on projects and then compare estimated vs tracked time so you can see how efficient you are.
Automatic sync
Log time straight from the app and then see those time entries in the web version when you need to manage projects, review timesheets, and run reports.
Mac desktop app for time tracking
You can also install Clockify on your Mac OS X and track time from your computer’s desktop.
Absolutely the best time tracking app. Easy to use and scalable. Ideal for businesses.
— Lazar Miuchin, Consultant at EASIT
Awesome app to manage my time & revise earnings.
— Raitis Supe, Freelance Graphic Designer
